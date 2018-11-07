The Cleveland Browns have placed linebacker Christian Kirksey and cornerback E.J. Gaines on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Kirksey, one of the team's captains, hurt his hamstring in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Gaines incurred his second concussion in three weeks in the same game.

The Browns are feeling the brunt of injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell is on injured reserve with a broken wrist; he could return for the final four games.

Cornerback Denzel Ward injured his hip and had to leave the game against Kansas City; his status will be clarified when the injury report is released.

At linebacker, Joe Schobert is still recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him in a loss to the Chargers Oct. 14. He has missed the past three games.

After a fast start, the Browns' defense has dropped in almost every league ranking as the record has gone from 2-2-1 to 2-6-1. The Browns rank 31st in total defense, 27th in passing yards per game, 32nd in rushing yards per game and 28th in points per game. The Browns signed defensive back Juston Burris off the Jets' practice squad.