FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is not expected to play Sunday after spraining his right foot last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, according to a league source.

The injury is considered week-to-week, the source said. After facing the Buffalo Bills, the Jets have their bye week, followed by a home game against the New England Patriots.

The New York Daily News first reported the sprain.

Darnold was seen on the practice field Wednesday with a boot on his foot as he watched quarterback drills on the far field, away from the media.

Backup Josh McCown, who has yet to play a snap, will start against the Bills at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets didn't disclose the injury even though Darnold admitted after the game he was "dinged up." On Monday, the rookie said he was "fine."

Coach Todd Bowles said Monday he was unaware of any injury. The injury didn't become public until reporters walked out to practice and saw Darnold off to the side.

Bowles has yet to address the media on Wednesday.

Darnold, a first-round pick from USC, is coming off the worst game of his career -- a four-interception performance in a 13-6 loss. He called it "stupid football." He leads the NFL with 14 interceptions, including seven in the past three games.

On Monday, Bowles said he had no plans to bench Darnold. The injury changes that plan.

McCown, 39, was the Jets' full-time starter last season, posting career numbers before a broken hand sidelined him in the 13th game. A free agent, he re-signed for $10 million on a one-year contract.