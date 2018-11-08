Biggest injury questions for all 32 teams in Week 10

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 10.

Bills QB Josh Allen (elbow) was limited in Wednesday's practice and has not been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Jets. However, a hint about Allen's status came when he was out of his practice jersey and in a hoodie for his post-practice news conference. While he was speaking, quarterbacks Nathan Peterman and Matt Barkley were still on the field, in uniform and throwing to receivers. The best bet is Peterman starts Sunday and Allen returns after the upcoming bye week. -- Mike Rodak

Offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil and Ja'Wuan James were limited participants in practice Wednesday after each suffered knee injuries Sunday against the Jets. The Dolphins need both their edge tackles headed into Green Bay, and Wednesday's practice progress was an encouraging sign. One injury to keep an eye on is receiver Jakeem Grant, who popped up as a limited participant with an Achilles tendon injury Wednesday. The Dolphins are already banged up at receiver, with Kenny Stills -- who was limited with a groin injury -- still trying to get back to 100 percent after surprisingly playing in a limited role last week. -- Cameron Wolfe

Tight end Rob Gronkowski remains on the injury report (back/ankle), and his status for Sunday's game at Tennessee is considered questionable at this point. The Patriots might be wise to give him a second straight week of rest, followed by the bye week, with the hope of getting him in the best place to make an impact in the final six games of the season. Meanwhile, starting RG Shaq Mason (calf) falls into a similar category after missing Sunday's win over the Packers. -- Mike Reiss

Quarterback Sam Darnold (strained foot) is day-to-day, according to the Jets, but the expectation is that Josh McCown will start Sunday against the Bills. Wearing a walking boot, Darnold didn't practice Wednesday. With a bye next week, the Jets are leaning toward sitting him, giving him a two-week break before determining his status for Week 12 against the Patriots. McCown has yet to play in the regular season and took only 19 snaps in the preseason. -- Rich Cimini

John Harbaugh believes the Ravens will be close to full-strength when they come off this week's bye. Baltimore's biggest concern is left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed last game with an ankle injury. If the Ravens want to beat the Bengals to get back into the wild-card race, they'll need Stanley to protect Joe Flacco's blind side. "I'm going to do everything I can to be ready for that game," Stanley said. -- Jamison Hensley

Bengals star WR A.J. Green is expected to be out for at least two games, and it's concerning that none of the Bengals WRs has stepped up this season, besides Green and Tyler Boyd. Boyd expects teams to roll coverage toward him now that Green is out, which means one of the other wide receivers needs to step up. Alex Erickson, John Ross, Cody Core and Josh Malone have combined for only 19 catches, 135 yards and two touchdowns. The team also signed Auden Tate off the practice squad. -- Katherine Terrell

With Julio Jones coming to Cleveland with the Falcons, the condition of rookie cornerback Denzel Ward will be watched. Ward left the loss to the Chiefs with a hip injury and missed Wednesday's practice. If Ward is in any way limited, it will impact the Browns' ability to defend Atlanta's passing game. -- Pat McManamon

The Steelers are out two linemen for Thursday Night Football against the Panthers: RT Marcus Gilbert (knee) and DT Dan McCullers (ankle). Gilbert is a high-level starter, but Matt Feiler has acquitted himself well in Gilbert's absence, with the Steelers averaging 28.6 points per game in his three starts. The rest of the lineup is healthy for the quick-turnaround game. -- Jeremy Fowler

The Texans head into the bye week hoping the extra time off will give some of their players dealing with injuries the chance to be back on the field when they play the Redskins in Week 11. Wide receiver Keke Coutee, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who did not play in Denver due to injuries to his ankle and knee, could be back on the field after the bye. On Monday, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said that while D'Onta Foreman is "trending upward," he is not sure when the second-year running back, who tore his Achilles tendon last November, would be added to the active roster. -- Sarah Barshop

The Colts are hurting at safety. Starter Clayton Geathers didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that caused him to miss two of the past three games. Fellow safety Malik Hooker, who missed the Oct. 28 game at Oakland with a hip injury, was limited in practice Wednesday. Mike Mitchell, who has played the past two games due to Geathers and Hooker being injured, didn't practice after suffering a calf injury against the Raiders. -- Mike Wells

Cornerback A.J. Bouye said Wednesday that he wasn't going to be able to play against the Colts because of the calf injury that kept him out of the Jaguars' previous game. The good news is it appears that Tyler Patmon (neck) and D.J. Hayden (toe) will be able to play, so the Jaguars are in much better shape to deal with Bouye being out than they were when he missed the Philadelphia game two weeks ago. Patmon and Hayden also missed that game, and the Jaguars were forced to rely on three undrafted rookies at cornerback alongside Jalen Ramsey. It's unclear at this point how much time Bouye will miss. -- Michael DiRocco

Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe tweaked something in his lower right leg during pregame warm-ups on Monday but was close to 100 percent for the game against the Cowboys, according to coach Mike Vrabel. Fellow wideout Taywan Taylor suffered a foot injury against the Cowboys and was seen in the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot. Reserve receivers Darius Jennings and Cameron Batson both had key catches against Dallas and might be called upon against the Patriots if Taylor can't play. Right tackle Jack Conklin was removed from the game on Monday and is under concussion protocol. Coach Mike Vrabel is always cautious when it comes to concussions, so Conklin's situation is one to watch closely this week. -- Turron Davenport

The Broncos practiced twice this week before the players adjourned for the team's bye, but their biggest adjustment to make when they return will be on the offensive line. Center Matt Paradis, who had played every snap from the start of the 2015 season until he suffered a fractured fibula just before halftime in this past Sunday's loss to the Texans, had surgery Wednesday to repair the fracture as well as repair some ligament damage and will miss the remainder of the season. Connor McGovern will play center in Paradis' absence, but it will be difficult to replace Paradis' experience and game-day savvy. "He's like a coach," Broncos coach Vance Joseph said. It will put more on quarterback Case Keenum's plate, given that he will have to make more of the protection calls for the line since Paradis handled the bulk of those before the injury. Joseph did say the team had some good news on the injury front in that running back Royce Freeman (ankle), safety Darian Stewart (neck/stingers) and wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (knee) are on track to practice next week when the team returns, and all should play Nov. 18 against the Chargers. -- Jeff Legwold

The Chiefs won't risk losing WR Sammy Watkins for a lengthy period by playing him on Sunday against the Cardinals if he's not 100 percent. Since Watkins didn't practice Wednesday because of an injured foot, and it's possible he won't get to 100 percent by Sunday. Watkins injured the foot in last week's game against the Browns and was seen limping in the locker room afterward. -- Adam Teicher

Anthony Lynn said Joey Bosa continues to get better and will do some football drills on the side this week but will not practice with the team on the field. Out since August with a bruised left foot, Bosa started doing change-of-direction drills about 10 days ago, and he will continue to build up to pass-rush drills. Lynn said there's still no timetable for when Bosa will return to the field. -- Eric D. Williams

With Kolton Miller on the field for Oakland's opening drive at the 49ers, the Raiders averaged 11.2 yards per play as they drove downfield. After the rookie left tackle tweaked his injured right knee, Oakland averaged 3.6 yards per play and surrendered eight sacks. Now Miller, the Raiders' 2018 first-round draft pick, not only is wearing a brace on that knee but his right elbow is also sporting a bulky brace. Miller practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday. "We're encouraged by some of the progress that he has made," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. If Miller cannot play Sunday against the Chargers, Oakland has a tough decision to make: Either move left guard Kelechi Osemele, who is dealing with a right knee issue, to left tackle as he was for a few snaps against the Niners, or play David Sharpe, who was re-signed by the team last week. -- Paul Gutierrez

The Cowboys will be without linebacker Sean Lee for potentially most of the second half of the season because of a hamstring strain suffered Monday against Tennessee. He missed three games with a hamstring strain earlier this season and is looking at a longer absence now. Leighton Vander Esch will start at weakside linebacker, but the linebacker depth is thin with Joe Thomas still not back from a foot injury. On the offensive line, left guard Connor Williams will not play this week because of knee surgery and will be replaced by Adam Redmond, though veteran Xavier Su'a-Filo will have a chance to compete for the job in practice. -- Todd Archer

The Giants didn't practice Wednesday as they prepare for Monday night against the 49ers. They don't appear to have any serious injury concerns entering the game, as starting middle linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) participated in Tuesday's short workout after missing the team's previous game. -- Jordan Raanan

The Eagles are going to have running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) at their disposal for the first time since Week 1. He's expected to resume punt-returning duties and will be eased back into the running back rotation. Right tackle Lane Johnson is also planning to play despite suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in Week 8 against the Jaguars. The secondary is an area to watch, with cornerbacks Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones (hamstring) in doubt for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. -- Tim McManus

The Redskins lost three starters this week, but that isn't the end of their injury woes, as five other starters did not practice. Running back Chris Thompson (ribs) wasn't on the field, and it's hard to imagine him playing in Week 10. Receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) worked with trainers during practice but is still having a hard time cutting the way he wants to. Right tackle Morgan Moses had a wrap and a hinged brace on his right knee and didn't practice. Moses played with the brace during Sunday's loss to Atlanta, but there's no guarantee he'll play at Tampa Bay. Trent Williams (thumb) likely will miss the next two games at least. -- John Keim

The Bears are on the mend. Head coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle), wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee) and tight end Adam Shaheen (foot/ankle) are all expected to practice as Chicago prepares to host the Detroit Lions. Mack and Robinson have been inactive the past two weeks, but Chicago is hopeful that its two star players will be available when the Bears play three straight games versus NFC North foes from Nov. 11-22. Shaheen has been on injured reserve since the beginning of the regular season. -- Jeff Dickerson

Right guard T.J. Lang has a neck injury and at this point is going to have to be monitored by the week. Running back Kerryon Johnson (ankle) was limited Wednesday, but there seems to be little concern. Cornerback Darius Slay sat out Wednesday with a knee injury. Whether he practices Thursday will be a big marker for whether he'll play this week. -- Michael Rothstein

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga couldn't finish Sunday night's loss to the Patriots because of a knee injury, which made it somewhat surprising that he was able to practice Wednesday on a limited basis. While Bulaga avoided a serious injury, his status is still a question for this week against the Dolphins. The Packers almost certainly will be short one starting cornerback because of Kevin King's hamstring injury. -- Rob Demovsky

The Vikings' bye week comes at a critical time as it pertains to the injury front. Mike Zimmer said he's hopeful that Minnesota will be able to get "most" of the players back who missed Week 9's win over the Lions with injury, which includes Stefon Diggs (ribs), Tom Compton (knee), Andrew Sendejo (groin), Anthony Barr (hamstring) and Roc Thomas (hamstring). David Morgan sustained a knee injury against the Lions and reportedly could miss some time but avoided a much more serious injury. The Vikings' offense hopes to kick things up a gear after the bye with a fully healthy Dalvin Cook, who looked great in his return after more than a month sidelined with a hamstring injury. More time to rest and recuperate should only benefit Cook as he looks to provide Minnesota with a spark in its final seven games. -- Courtney Cronin

Cornerback Robert Alford, who missed last week's game with an ankle injury, returned to practice but was limited. There's no guarantee that he'll play this week, though coach Dan Quinn sounded optimistic about Alford's return. Meanwhile, kicker Matt Bryant continues to recover from a hamstring injury and is scheduled to kick Thursday to see if he's ready. -- Vaughn McClure

Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil (ankle) did not practice on this short week and will be a game-time decision Thursday. Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that he was optimistic Kalil would be ready, but he backed off that a bit on Wednesday. The good news is Tyler Larsen, who will start if Kalil can't go, played well in Kalil's absence last season. -- David Newton

The Saints' offensive line is so unified that they all showed up on the injury report together Wednesday. C Max Unger (knee), LT Terron Armstead (knee), RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and LG Andrus Peat (hip) were all limited, while RG Larry Warford did not practice for a non-injury reason. Chances are all five of them will be available Sunday at Cincinnati and they were just getting some extra recovery time early in the week. Meanwhile, rookie DE Marcus Davenport will almost certainly remain out with his toe injury, and he'll be missed as part of the pass-rushing rotation. -- Mike Triplett

The Bucs were without several key players during Wednesday's practice. Defensive end Vinny Curry (ankle), right tackle Demar Dotson (knee/shoulder), wide receiver Mike Evans (knee), running back Ronald Jones (hamstring) and cornerback M.J. Stewart (foot). Running back Peyton Barber continues to be limited by an ankle injury, and offensive guard Evan Smith has been limited by a sore hip/wrist. Linebacker Kendell Beckwith, who returned to practice last week for the first time since undergoing offseason ankle surgery, said he feels "100 percent" but has not yet been activated. The team can activate him at any time but has a grace period of up to 21 days to determine if he can return this season (he's currently on the reserve/NFI list). -- Jenna Laine

Wide receiver Chad Williams didn't practice Wednesday with an ankle injury. If he can't play Sunday, Arizona would be missing its fifth-leading receiver. On a team that has limited receiving options, Williams would be missed. However, any potential absence by Williams could be made up between running back David Johnson -- whom coach Steve Wilks anticipates being moved around more this week -- and tight ends Jermaine Gresham and Ricky Seals-Jones. -- Josh Weinfuss

The Rams are in good health as they prepare for a Week 10 game against the Seahawks. Sean McVay has opted for a lighter practice load on Wednesdays the past few weeks to keep his players fresh for game day and to help alleviate the chance of injury. So far, it has paid off, at least on the injury report. -- Lindsey Thiry

With some extra time off following a Thursday game and an additional day of rest for a Monday nighter, the 49ers should have some players dealing with short-term injuries back in the fold. One player to watch is linebacker Reuben Foster, who did not play last week against Oakland because of a hamstring injury. A shoulder issue has also slowed Foster all season, but his development is important for the Niners not only this week but also the future. Returning to full-strength would go a long way in helping that cause. -- Nick Wagoner

A good run of health for the Seahawks has ended as they head into their toughest game of the year. Pete Carroll said right guard D.J. Fluker (calf) should be OK for Sunday's rematch with the Rams in Los Angeles, but he wasn't as certain about running back Chris Carson (hip) or safety Bradley McDougald (knee). All three starters left the team's loss to the Chargers, and none of them finished it. Carroll drew some optimism with Carson by noting that he felt similarly sore last week and still managed to start, but it sounds like his status will be very much up in the air all week. "We'll have to wait and see," he said of Carson. "We'll just go day-to-day with him. We'll take care of him early in the week and then see how he rounds out later in the week." -- Brady Henderson