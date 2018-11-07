        <
        >

          Dolphins to start Brock Osweiler vs. Packers, eye Nov. 25 for Ryan Tannehill return

          3:18 PM ET
          Cameron WolfeESPN Staff Writer
          DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler will make his fifth consecutive start Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

          Ryan Tannehill will be out again Sunday, coach Adam Gase said, as the Dolphins continue to rest him as he still deals with a capsule injury in his throwing shoulder.

          Gase said the goal is for Tannehill to play Nov. 25 at Indianapolis, the Dolphins' next game after Green Bay, but there are no guarantees yet.

          Tannehill has not thrown in front of the media since Oct.11, and Gase said he won't throw for the next few days. Gase admitted that "we haven't had the jump that he was looking for," but there is optimism that there will be more progress after the bye week.

          Osweiler is 2-2 as Miami's starter this season. Tannehill, who has missed 25 of his past 30 games because of knee and shoulder injuries, went 3-2 as a starter this season. Both have similar completion percentage, quarterback ratings and TD-to-interception ratios.

