The Minnesota Vikings have claimed running back Ameer Abdullah off waivers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Lions had waived Abdullah, the team's leading rusher last season and their former second-round pick, in order to sign wide receiver Bruce Ellington.

Abdullah's role had diminished greatly this season after the signing of LeGarrette Blount and the draft selection of Kerryon Johnson in the second round. With Blount, Johnson and veteran Theo Riddick on the roster, Abdullah was active for only three games this season -- two of which came when Riddick was recovering from a knee injury.

Minnesota plays at Detroit in Week 16.

Information from ESPN's Michael Rothstein and Courtney Cronin was used in this report.