FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots' team colors of red, white and blue are all over the team's facility, but on Wednesday, a new color joined the mix: burnt orange.

Several players were wearing team-issued orange shorts in the locker room. The reason? According to players who were laughing at the lighthearted turn of events, too many were taking the old gray shorts home and not leaving them at the facility, as required.

So the hope seemed to be that players wouldn't find the orange shorts as desirable, and thus would leave them at the facility. Or perhaps it was simply an easier way to spot those who might be taking them.

The old gray shorts were a favorite of some former players -- from the Patriots and other clubs.

I remember those. Good underwear. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) November 7, 2018