The Cleveland Browns claimed safety Jermaine Whitehead and cornerback Phillip Gaines off waivers on Wednesday.

Whitehead had been waived by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, just two days after being ejected from Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots for slapping offensive lineman David Andrews. Gaines was waived by the Bills on Tuesday, two days after being flagged twice for pass interference penalties in a lopsided loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Browns' moves come on the same day that Cleveland placed starting linebacker Christian Kirsey (hamstring) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (concussion) on injured reserve.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy on Monday expressed his disappointment with Whitehead's ejection. Besides playing in the secondary for the Packers, he also has been used at inside linebacker.

Phillip Gaines was penalized 90 total yards for his two pass-interference penalties on Sunday, the most in a game since Packers cornerback Tramon Williams, who had 106 yards in penalties during a 2009 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Gaines leads the NFL with 131 penalty yards this season.

To make room on the roster, the Browns waived defensive back Denzel Rice.