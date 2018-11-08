The Los Angeles Rams and their players are "heartbroken" over a mass shooting at a bar that killed 12 people Wednesday night in Thousand Oaks, California.

The shooting took place just miles from the Rams' practice facility at California Lutheran University and the team's offices in Agoura Hills. Many of the team's players and staff also reside in the area.

"The Los Angeles Rams organization is heartbroken by the horrific shooting that took place last night in our community of Thousand Oaks," said a statement issued by the team Thursday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and our entire community."

Players from the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers also took to social media to grieve for the victims of the shooting.

Heartbroken for our community. Thinking about everyone involved as well as friends and family of the victims. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 8, 2018

Heartbroken. Thoughts and prayers are with the people of this community, and those that have lost loved ones. — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) November 8, 2018

Heart broken this morning! I'm just sorry to those affected. I don't have words that I feel can help. But I promise to find a way to help support our community through this tragedy!

🙏🏼! — Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) November 8, 2018

Praying comfort and healing to those affected by this senseless shooting. Thank you to the first responders who put their lives on the line to protect and serve us every day.

Thousand Oaks is my home; I will do everything in my power to help those in need of support. — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) November 8, 2018

Waking up to evil & hate sucks! Praying for the families effected by the shooting in Thousand Oaks this morning. — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) November 8, 2018

"We are deeply saddened by the terrible news coming out of Thousand Oaks this morning," said a statement issued by the Chargers. "Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones during this horrific tragedy, and we honor the brave and heroic actions of first responders who rushed to the scene to help."