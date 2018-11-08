Wally Triplett, one of the first African-American men to be drafted and play for an NFL team as well as the first African-American starter at Penn State, died Thursday at age 92.

Triplett was taken in the 19th round of the 1949 draft by the Detroit Lions as a running back and returner -- one of three African-American players to be taken in that year's NFL draft. Of those three, he was the first to appear in a game.

In a 2015 story on MLive.com, Triplett described what it's like watching the NFL draft now after becoming one of the first African-American players to be drafted almost 70 years ago.

"When I look at this thing they call the [NFL] draft now, I laugh at it with tears because to be drafted now means you're automatically in a group with people that are going to get paid for doing nothing," Triplett told MLive in 2015. "You're going to get paid before [you] play, and so you get some degree of assurance right away as opposed to, when we were drafted, you were just put on a list.

"If you make it, you make it. If you don't, you don't."

The 5-foot-11, 173-pound Triplett spent two years with the Lions and two years with the Chicago Cardinals, appearing in 24 games with 70 rushes for 321 yards and one touchdown along with catching 17 passes for 175 yards. He started nine games in his career, all for the Lions.

He also had 34 career punt returns for 401 yards and a touchdown and 18 kick returns for 664 yards and a touchdown.

On Oct. 29, 1950, Triplett set a then-NFL record with 294 yards on four kick returns, including a 97-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. The record stood for 44 years before being broken in 1994 and remains the third-highest mark in league history.

He averaged 73.5 yards per return that day -- still an NFL record.

"Wally is one of the true trailblazers in American sports history," the Lions said in a statement released Thursday announcing his death. "He resides among the great men who helped reshape the game as they faced the challenges of segregation and discrimination. His contributions date back to his days at Penn State as the Nittany Lions' first African-American starter and varsity letter-winner, highlighted by his appearance in the first integrated Cotton Bowl."

While at Penn State, he was part of the team that helped bring the "WE ARE," chant to the university as part of how they overcame racial discrimination. He was one of two African-American players to play for Penn State in the Cotton Bowl against SMU in 1948.

In a 2009 story in the Centre Daily Times, Triplett recalled SMU wanting to meet with Penn State about not playing Triplett and Dennie Hoggard. One of their teammates, guard Steve Suhey, said they wouldn't even take the meeting.

"We are Penn State," Triplett remembered Suhey saying, according to the Centre Daily Times. "There will be no meetings."

Triplett was inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame earlier this year. In his time at Penn State he had a career punt-return average of 16.5 yards and has the fourth-longest punt return in school history, at 85 yards.

His two years with the Lions and two years with the Cardinals bracketed two years of service in the Korean War with the 594th Field Artillery Battalion.

Triplett was born in La Mott, Pennsylvania on April 18, 1926 and played football, basketball and baseball at Cheltenham High School. He is survived by three children, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.