THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams and coach Sean McVay offered their condolences and support to the victims, families and community affected by the mass shooting Wednesday night at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks that killed 12 people.

The shooting took place just over 4 miles from the Rams' practice facility, which is on the campus of California Lutheran University, and 7 miles from the team's corporate headquarters in Agoura Hills.

"Our organization's thoughts and prayers are with the families and the victims that were affected by this terrible act that took place in our area," McVay said.

Many Rams players, coaches and staff members settled in the Thousand Oaks area after the team returned to Southern California from St. Louis in 2016.

"Our thoughts and prayers are obviously with the people that it happened to," defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said. "It affects everybody. Our team was talking about it, our players, our staff, everybody here. It's a sad, sad deal. And we feel for the people involved, that it happened to."

The Rams held a team meeting to discuss the tragedy. McVay said left tackle Andrew Whitworth and several players were proactively seeking a way to use their platform to offer support to the local community.

One of the 12 victims of the shooting was identified as Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, who arrived at the scene at 11:20 p.m. in response to several 911 calls.

The Rams plan to honor the victims with a moment of silence on Sunday before kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.