THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- A rematch with the New Orleans Saints can't come soon enough for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters.

On Thursday, Peters was asked about Saints coach Sean Payton's postgame comment that the Saints got the matchup they wanted when Drew Brees threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas, whom Peters was covering. The play helped seal the Saints' win, as the Rams suffered their first loss of the season, 45-35, last Sunday.

"They were going to travel Marcus to him, and that was fine by us," Payton said after the game. "We thought we really liked that matchup -- a lot."

After practice Thursday, Peters shared his own thoughts.

"Tell Sean Payton to keep talking that s---. We going to see him soon, you feel me?" Peters said. "Because I like what he was saying on the sidelines too. So tell him to keep talking that s---. I hope he see me soon, you feel me? Then we going to have a good li'l, nice li'l bowl of gumbo together."

Thomas had a career day against the Rams and set a new franchise record for most receiving yards in a single game with 211.

Thomas caught 12 of 15 passes that he was targeted on.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Peters was the nearest defender on eight targets against the Saints, all of which were to Thomas. Thomas caught six of the eight targets for 127 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Peters said he "just got beat" on the 72-yard play, which came on third-and-7 with 3:52 left, and that he was not pleased with his performances the last couple of weeks.

"Got up there in press, came back, he just beat me off the line," Peters said. "Looked back and tried to make a play on the ball. S--- happens like that in football."