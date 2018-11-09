Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi both agree that the Jaguars' disappointing play will carry over to Week 10 against the Colts. (1:03)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will make his long-awaited return to the field on Sunday after missing the past five weeks with a right hamstring injury.

The Jaguars (3-5) play the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium and it will be Fournette's first game action since he aggravated his hamstring during the first half of the Jaguars' victory over the New York Jets in Week 4. Fournette practiced all week, the first time he's done so since the Jets game.

"So far, no issues," Jags coach Doug Marrone said early Friday afternoon. "He's done everything we've asked him to do. So, no setbacks.

"Right now, he's completely healthy ... today, at this time, approximately 12:24 [p.m. ET]."

Fournette originally hurt his right hamstring late in the first half of the season opener at the New York Giants and missed the next two games. He returned against the Jets at home in Week 4 and ran 11 times for 30 yards and caught one pass for 5 yards before aggravating the injury.

Fournette, who ran for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 302 yards and another touchdown as a rookie last season, has just 71 yards rushing and four catches for 19 yards this season.

The Jaguars won't have cornerback A.J. Bouye, who was officially ruled out with a calf injury, and reserve cornerback Quenton Meeks (knee). Bouye said on Wednesday that he was not going to play against the Colts. The Jaguars are getting nickelback D.J. Hayden (toe) and cornerback Tyler Patmon (neck) back this week, too, so that will somewhat help the defense overcome the loss of Bouye, who will miss his first game since signing with the Jaguars in March 2017.

In addition, linebacker Telvin Smith (shoulder), defensive end Lerentee McCray (hamstring) and tight end James O'Shaughnessy (hip) are questionable.