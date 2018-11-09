Kevin Byard's star role is going to cost him.

The Tennessee Titans safety has been fined $10,026, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, for stomping on the midfield star in the team's Monday Night Football win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

Byard's first-quarter interception of Dak Prescott in the end zone came after the Cowboys recovered Marcus Mariota's second fumble of the game. He then sprinted to the star at midfield and began dancing on it when he was joined by some of his teammates.

Byard said he came up with the idea to run to the star at the team hotel when he was thinking of ways to celebrate a big play.

"... It was really just to show the team that we are not scared," he told reporters. "We are here to play ball. We are here to win the game. I made the play, and I ran straight to the 50-yard line. It was kind of off the wall a little bit."

Kevin Byard celebrated his first-quarter interception on Monday night by dancing on the Cowboys' midfield star and was joined by some of his teammates. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Cowboys' Byron Jones eventually disrupted the celebration by pushing Byard and his Titans teammates off the star.

"There's no reason for them to disrespect the star like that,'' Jones said after the Titans defeated the Cowboys 28-14. "You can have fun out there. I understand celebrate, but you overstep the boundaries when you go on the star.''

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on Tuesday that he wasn't happy with Byard's celebration.

"That's not what we want as an organization," he said. "That's not what I want as a head coach."

Byard echoed his coach's sentiments on Wednesday.

"Some people loved it, some didn't, but the main thing is the head coach didn't like it, and that's the most important thing," Byard told reporters, according to the team's website. "I am more concerned with the trust and the way my head coach and my teammates view me. Those guys know that I am not a selfish person, and I understand that act looked selfish and that's why we had a talk about that.

"I don't want to be in the doghouse, or end up in the doghouse over a celebration. But we're good. We're good."

Byard's celebration was reminiscent of a similar display by former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens, who celebrated on the star twice in a game against the Cowboys during the 2000 season.