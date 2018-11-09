Will Cain weighs in on Dez Bryant's Achilles tendon injury in practice Friday, saying the former Cowboys star's career could be over at 30 years old. (1:03)

METAIRIE, La. -- Just two days after Dez Bryant finally returned to the NFL, it appears that his 2018 season is now in jeopardy.

The New Orleans Saints fear that Bryant tore his Achilles on the final play of Friday's practice, a source confirmed to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. The news was first reported by the NFL Network, which said Bryant will undergo an MRI.

In the meantime, the Saints officially listed Bryant as limited in Friday's practice with an ankle injury. Sean Payton did not acknowledge the injury when asked about Bryant after Friday's practice, before the news of the injury broke.

Bryant, who turned 30 on Sunday, had not been with a team since he was released by the Dallas Cowboys in April. He practiced for the first time on Thursday.

The Saints could potentially turn to another decorated veteran receiver, Brandon Marshall, who also impressed the team during a Tuesday workout, according to Schefter. The Saints also auditioned veteran receiver Kamar Aiken on Tuesday before opting to sign Bryant.

Bryant was unlikely to play this week at the Cincinnati Bengals regardless. So the Saints don't immediately have to alter their game plan, with Michael Thomas and rookie Tre'Quan Smith as their top two receivers.

But they will almost certainly look to add depth at the position next week after placing Cameron Meredith on injured reserve on Wednesday and Ted Ginn Jr. on IR last month.