EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants cut offensive lineman Patrick Omameh on Saturday. He began the season as the team's right guard.

The starting right side of the Giants' offensive line in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars has now been wiped out. The Giants waived starting right tackle Ereck Flowers earlier this season.

Omameh was one of general manager Dave Gettleman's big offseason signings. Along with left tackle Nate Solder the veteran guard was supposed to help stabilize the offensive line.

The Giants signed Omameh to a three-year, $15 million deal earlier this year. But Omameh lost his starting job last month and became expendable after they claimed former Los Angeles Rams starting guard Jamon Brown earlier in the week.

Brown or veteran John Greco will start at right guard on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Omameh was guaranteed $5.5 million this offseason after performing fairly well for the Jaguars last season. The Giants were his fourth team in five years. They will now have to eat $3.5 million in dead money against the salary cap next season after releasing him in the first year of his deal.

Omameh, 28, has played in 60 career games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Jaguars and Giants.

Wide receiver/kick returner Quadree Henderson is being readded to the active roster in Omameh's place. Henderson was waived and signed to the Giants' practice squad earlier this week.