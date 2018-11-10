        <
        >

          Rob Gronkowski not expected to play against Titans

          play
          Gronkowski working hard to get back (0:21)

          Rob Gronkowski talks about the challenge of dealing with injuries. (0:21)

          1:56 PM ET
          • ESPN

          New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has missed two of the past three games because of injuries, is not expected to play in Sunday's road game against the Titans, sources confirmed to ESPN.

          Gronkowski, listed as questionable, was limited in practice with back and ankle injuries.

          The Patriots have a bye after Sunday's game in Tennessee. If he sits out Sunday, that would give the tight end two straight weeks of not playing to heal up.

          Gronkowski has 29 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown this season

          Information from ESPN's Mike Reiss was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices