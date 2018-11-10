Rob Gronkowski talks about the challenge of dealing with injuries. (0:21)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has missed two of the past three games because of injuries, is not expected to play in Sunday's road game against the Titans, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Gronkowski, listed as questionable, was limited in practice with back and ankle injuries.

The Patriots have a bye after Sunday's game in Tennessee. If he sits out Sunday, that would give the tight end two straight weeks of not playing to heal up.

Gronkowski has 29 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown this season

