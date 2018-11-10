Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi break down why the Jets should defeat the Bills even with Sam Darnold out. (0:55)

The Buffalo Bills have opted to start Matt Barkley over the interception-prone Nathan Peterman in Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Barkley was announced Saturday as the Bills' starter after the team ruled out rookie first-round quarterback Josh Allen, who will miss his fourth consecutive game because of an elbow injury. The Bills previously ruled out veteran Derek Anderson because of a concussion.

Barkley, whom the Bills signed Oct. 31, will become the team's fourth starting quarterback in their past five games. It will be the first time since the 1987 strike season in which Buffalo has started four quarterbacks in a season.

"He'll have a tough time because [the Jets] are a good defense and this is a fresh start," Bills running back LeSean McCoy said Friday of the possibility Barkley could start. "But I don't think it's nothing he can't handle. We'll support him. We'll be behind him. I'm sure he'll have a good game."

What had been a potential matchup of rookie first-rounders in Allen against the Jets' Sam Darnold will now be Barkley against Josh McCown, who is making his 2018 debut for New York. The Jets on Saturday promoted quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad, an indication that Darnold, who is listed as doubtful with a right foot injury, will not be active for Sunday's game.

Matt Barkley will be the fourth quarterback to start for Buffalo this season. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Barkley said Friday that he split snaps in practice this week with Allen and Peterman while Anderson remained sidelined.

"I know this game plan as well as a starter needs to know it," Barkley said.

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Peterman would start if neither Allen nor Anderson could play, but by Friday he was no longer committed to Peterman as the starter.

Peterman started Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears in place of Anderson, who was concussed in the closing minutes of an Oct. 29 loss to the New England Patriots. Anderson was starting his second consecutive game in place of Allen, who sprained his right elbow in an Oct. 14 loss at Houston.

Peterman completed 31 of 49 passes against Chicago for 188 yards, the fewest yards on as many completions by any NFL quarterback since at least 1950. He also threw three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

After starting the season as the Bills' starter, Peterman has thrown 13 interceptions on 133 career regular-season and postseason pass attempts. He has thrown three career touchdowns and three interceptions that have been returned for touchdowns.

Barkley, 28, was a fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. His only career starts all came for the Bears in 2016. In six starts, he threw eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions.