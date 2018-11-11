Sony Michel, who leads the New England Patriots in rushing, is likely to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Michel is listed as questionable for the game due to a knee injury suffered against the Bears on Oct. 21.

In six games, the 2018 first-round draft pick out of Georgia has rushed for 422 yards and four touchdowns on 95 carries.

Prior to the injury, Michel shared the top spot on the team's depth chart with James White, who is used in passing situations.

Michel rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in a Sept. 30 victory over Miami and 106 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in a win over the Chiefs on Oct. 14.

With Michel sidelined, Cordarrelle Patterson led New England with 38 yards rushing on 10 carries in a win over Buffalo on Oct. 29 and had a team-high 61 yards on 11 carries in last week's win over Green Bay.