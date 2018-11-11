Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jets because of an elbow injury that sidelined him the past three games, is expected to be ready to return on Nov. 25 against the Jaguars after Buffalo's bye week, a source told ESPN.

Allen has been pushing to play and felt ready to go Sunday against the Jets before the team opted to hold him out, according to the source.

The Bills know they don't need to rush back their franchise quarterback, and it's more important for Allen to get fully healthy and receive the extra rest that the bye week offers.

The matchup between the second and third quarterbacks selected in the 2018 draft, New York's Sam Darnold and Allen, will have to wait for another time.

Darnold has a sprained arch in his foot that is expected to sideline him two to three weeks, according to a source. Darnold will not play Sunday against the Bills, and then the Jets have their bye before hosting the New England Patriots on Nov. 25.

Darnold could return as early as the Patriots game, though he could be held out until Dec. 2 at Tennessee.