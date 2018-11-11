CINCINNATI -- It appears likely that Bengals wideout A.J. Green will be out until at least December with a toe injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Green avoided surgery on the toe he injured against the Buccaneers in Week 8, just prior to the Bengals' bye week. While the initial prediction was that he would be out at least two games, an early December return would have him missing three -- against the Saints on Sunday, and versus the Ravens and Browns in Weeks 11 and 12.

Green was wearing a walking boot on his right foot Friday, although he also took it off and walked around without it. He declined to speak to reporters until he makes his return.

Green leads the Bengals with 687 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. Sunday's game against the Saints marks the first game Green has missed since he suffered a torn hamstring in 2016.