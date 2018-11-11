        <
          Saints imitate Dez Bryant's TD celebration; Drew Brees passes Brett Favre for career TDs

          2:37 PM ET
          Mike Triplett
          CINCINNATI -- Dez Bryant wasn't around long, but he certainly left his mark with his New Orleans Saints teammates.

          As promised, Saints running back Mark Ingram flashed Bryant's trademark "X" symbol with his arms in the end zone after scoring on a 28-yard screen pass in the second quarter Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

          Running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas also performed the Bryant celebration after second-quarter touchdowns.

          Bryant suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice Friday, just two days after agreeing to a one-year contract with the Saints. The former Dallas Cowboys star was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his 2018 season before it even began, and a doctor told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Bryant faces a "tough rehabilitation."

          He took to Twitter to show his appreciation for Ingram's celebration and retweeted a number of photos of Saints players making the sign.

          Thomas' second touchdown of the day also marked the 509th TD pass of Drew Brees' career, tying him for second all time with Brett Favre. Peyton Manning holds the NFL record with 539 career touchdown passes.

