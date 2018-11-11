THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Andrew Whitworth wasn't sure what action to take, but the Los Angeles Rams left tackle knew in the immediate aftermath of the mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill that he very much wanted to provide support for the Thousand Oaks community.

Whitworth will donate his game check Sunday to the Ventura County Community Foundation's Conejo Valley Victims Fund, set up to provide relief to the families of the 12 victims who were killed by a gunman.

The Rams' practice facility is less than 5 miles from Borderline Bar and Grill, and the team's business headquarters is 7 miles away in Agoura Hills.

"You're looking for any answer, you're looking for what can we do to solve this or what can we do to help people that are going through this, in the tragedy, in the moment, there is no perfect way," Whitworth said earlier this week. "I just don't -- the way that I believe and operate, I just don't believe that sitting there wondering is the best way, I believe in finding a way to put your feet on the ground."

Whitworth encouraged his teammates to also find a way to support the community after the tragedy.

Before kickoff Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams will hold a moment of silence to honor the victims of the mass shooting and support for the victims of the wildfires that have swept across portions of Ventura and Los Angeles counties in Southern California.

At least 170 homes have been destroyed in the fires, and 250,000 people, including at least 45 Rams coaches, players and employees, have been evacuated from the area.

Select players, including Whitworth, Jared Goff, Todd Gurley II and Michael Brockers, will auction off their game-worn jerseys on NFL Auction. All proceeds will benefit the Conejo Valley Victims Fund and American Red Cross Southern California Wildfire Relief.

All proceeds from the 50-50 raffle at the stadium will also benefit both relief funds.