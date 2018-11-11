        <
        >

          Raiders handing out masks because of fires

          3:34 PM ET
          Eric D. Williams
            • Covered Seahawks for Tacoma News Tribune for six seasons.
            • Played college football at University of Puget Sound
          OAKLAND -- With the deadly Camp Fire in Northern California raging just a few hours north and a lingering smell of charcoal in the air, the Oakland Raiders made masks available to those who wanted them as they entered the stadium.

          On Friday, the NFL issued a statement saying, "We are monitoring conditions in California and are in close communication with the clubs and local authorities," but Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Raiders is still scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. local time.

          Security guards at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum were required to wear masks as they worked.

          As of 11 a.m., the air was listed as unhealthy by the Environmental Protection Agency's website.

