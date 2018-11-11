Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter says he called all the plays in the teams' loss to the Redskins, when asked why, he said it was for his own reasons. (0:16)

Koetter says he called all the plays in Bucs' loss to Redskins (0:16)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said Sunday that against the Washington Redskins he was the one calling the plays and not offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

From training camp through this point in the season, Monken had called plays from upstairs in the coach's booth.

"I called the plays today. The whole day," said Koetter, who, when asked why, responded, "It was just my own reasons."

Monken was still in the coach's booth, but Koetter was the one in quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's ear.

Against the Redskins, the Buccaneers produced 501 yards but scored just three points. According to Elias, the Bucs are the first team in NFL history with 450-plus total yards and three or fewer points.

The Bucs came into Sunday's game averaging 448 yards and nearly 28 points per game.

"We just weren't good enough as a team. And that starts with me and permeates down through everybody else on the offense," Koetter said. "To move the ball that way and just come up with three points? You're just not gonna win that way."

Fitzpatrick threw two interceptions against the Redskins, with a third turnover coming off a sack-fumble.

When asked if he may consider starting Jameis Winston next week against the New York Giants, Koetter said, "Of course, yes. ... We'll talk about all personnel issues tomorrow."