KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tyreek Hill might be the first player in NFL history to capture on camera a penalty flag being thrown on him for unsportsmanlike conduct. It happened after Hill scored a second-quarter touchdown Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs before hopping into the stands and commandeering a TV camera.
Hill, though, said he believes he's seen such a move before.
"Didn't [Terrell Owens] or Chad Johnson do that?'' Hill said after the Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-14 at Arrowhead Stadium to raise their record to 9-1. "Didn't one of those guys do that? That's probably why I did it.
"I've got some good camera skills. I did my thing. I'm just showing love to my teammates. I feel like my teammates deserve it all.''
The stunt happened in the second quarter after Hill's second TD catch of the game, a 14-yarder from Patrick Mahomes. The touchdown pass was Mahomes' 31st of the season, breaking the 54-year-old team record of 30 set by Len Dawson.
Hill said he wasn't aware of the record at the time.
"The celebration just came into my head and I did it,'' he said.
Hill might be fined by the league. He also triggered the wrath of coach Andy Reid.
"That was too much,'' Reid said. "I'm all into [players showing their personalities] but he was out of [line]. ... I was not happy.''