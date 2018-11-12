        <
        >

          Over/under for Chiefs-Rams showdown highest since at least 1986

          play
          Mahomes' record TD pass leads to Hill celebration (0:41)

          Patrick Mahomes breaks the Chiefs' single-season passing touchdown record with a 14-yard pass to Tyreek Hill, who celebrates with the crowd. (0:41)

          8:05 PM ET
          • David PurdumESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Joined ESPN in 2014
            • Journalist covering gambling industry since 2008
            Follow on Twitter

          Oddsmakers are expecting fireworks next week in Mexico City, where the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams will meet in a Monday night showdown between high-scoring Super Bowl contenders at Estadio Azteca.

          The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas on Sunday opened the Chiefs-Rams over/under at 64, which, if it holds, would be the highest since at least 1986, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

          The previous highest over/under total in ESPN's NFL database was 62 in a November 2009 game between the St. Louis Rams and San Francisco 49ers. The Rams won 34-24.

          The Chiefs are second in the NFL in scoring, averaging 35.3 points per game. Kansas City improved to 9-1 with a 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

          The Rams (9-1) also have been putting up points in bunches, averaging 33.5 points after Sunday's 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

          This will be the third straight season the NFL has played a regular-season game in Mexico City. The previous two games in Mexico City have averaged 44 points.

          The Rams opened as 1-point favorites over the Chiefs at the SuperBook. The line had ticked up to L.A. -1.5 Sunday night.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices