Jeff Saturday says the Rams had one of their "sloppiest" games on offense, but were still able to score 36 against the Seahawks. (1:08)

LOS ANGELES -- Rams quarterback Jared Goff hoped that when coach Sean McVay relayed the "Halle Berry" playcall Sunday that the stadium would be quiet enough for it to be heard on TV -- and for the actress herself to hear it.

Mission accomplished.

Goff became a giddy kid when told in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum locker room following the Rams' 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks that Berry tweeted about his pre-snap shoutout.

"Wait, hold on, are you serious?" Goff said. "She heard it!"

Goff would not say why the playcall was named after her, for fear of giving away the play.

But McVay said he named the play after Berry because of her beauty, and that it was a compliment to the Oscar winner.