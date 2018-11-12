Coach Marvin Lewis knows the Bengals need to "get better" on all fronts and talks about how the team will regain confidence. (0:30)

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals have fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson, hours after they allowed 51 points in a loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Editor's Picks Bengals' historically bad defense doesn't appear to have a fix Allowing opponents to rack up at least 500 yards of offense in three straight games has shown there's a divide between the Bengals and the NFL's elite.

Austin, 53, was in his first season with the team, and the unit looked shockingly bad at times. Not only did it fall to last in almost every defensive category, but it is also approaching historically bad levels. The team is on pace to break the 2012 Saints' record for most yards allowed in a season and is also the first team in the Super Bowl era to give up at least 500 yards in three straight games.

The Bengals were down several defensive starters against the Saints, but their problems started well before many of those players were lost. It was clear that New Orleans could have scored more than 51 points had it chosen to, but it pulled some of its starters in the fourth quarter.

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis paused several seconds before answering questions about the scheme and the possibility of coaching changes during Sunday night's news conference. Lewis declined to discuss any changes at the time.

Lewis will be assuming the Bengals' defensive coordinator responsibilities, a source has told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This is the second straight season the Bengals have fired a coordinator during the season. Prior to last season, the Bengals had never fired a coordinator during the season in the history of the franchise.

They fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese just two games into last season after the players, including star wideout A.J. Green, appeared to be growing increasingly frustrated after failing to score a touchdown in either game. Zampese had been with the team since 2003 as quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator.