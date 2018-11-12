Cooper Kupp heads to the locker room in the fourth quarter vs. the Rams with an apparent noncontact injury to his left knee. (0:19)

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is out for the season after tearing his ACL during Sunday's 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Editor's Picks O/U for Chiefs-Rams highest since at least 1986 The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas on Sunday opened the Chiefs-Rams over/under at 64, which, if it holds, would be the highest since at least 1986, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Rams make late defensive stand, hold off Seahawks 36-31 Brandin Cooks rushed for a 9-yard touchdown with 5:49 to play on the first snap after Dante Fowler forced and recovered a fumble by Russell Wilson, and the Los Angeles Rams bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 36-31 victory over the... 1 Related

Kupp suffered the injury in the fourth quarter on a play away from the ball. He was running a route, jostled a bit with the defender, then went to the ground and grabbed his knee. Kupp walked off the field with assistance from the training staff.

Kupp has dealt with a series of injuries this season.

He was placed into concussion protocol during halftime of a Week 5 victory at Seattle, but he was cleared to play the following week in Denver.

But in the first half against the Denver Broncos, Kupp was brought down on a horse-collar tackle by safety Darian Stewart and sprained his knee as he awkwardly went to the ground. He tried to play a series in the second half of that matchup, but he was ultimately sidelined for two weeks.

A second-year pro, Kupp has played a pivotal part in the offense this season. He has caught 35 passes for 527 yards and 6 touchdowns.