LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is out for the season after tearing his ACL during Sunday's 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Kupp suffered the injury in the fourth quarter on a play away from the ball. He was running a route, jostled a bit with the defender, then went to the ground and grabbed his knee. Kupp walked off the field with assistance from the training staff.
Kupp has dealt with a series of injuries this season.
He was placed into concussion protocol during halftime of a Week 5 victory at Seattle, but he was cleared to play the following week in Denver.
But in the first half against the Denver Broncos, Kupp was brought down on a horse-collar tackle by safety Darian Stewart and sprained his knee as he awkwardly went to the ground. He tried to play a series in the second half of that matchup, but he was ultimately sidelined for two weeks.
A second-year pro, Kupp has played a pivotal part in the offense this season. He has caught 35 passes for 527 yards and 6 touchdowns.