Damien Woody goes off on the Jets after a 41-10 loss to the Bills and says he doesn't expect head coach Todd Bowles to keep his job. (1:53)

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles, under heavy scrutiny after an embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, won't be a bye-week casualty.

Ownership is expected to stick with Bowles through the end of the season, at which time it will make a decision on the coach's future, a source confirmed to ESPN. Speculation was swirling after the Jets' fourth straight loss, but ownership opted to stick with Bowles, who is scheduled to address the media at 1:45 p.m. ET for his usual Monday conference call with reporters.

Several factors were considered, namely: There's no logical interim replacement on the current coaching staff. In addition, ownership wanted to maintain continuity on the defense, which is essentially run by Bowles.

