KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes skipped his postgame news conference on Sunday after his girlfriend's stepfather died while at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes' girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, reported on her Instagram account that her stepfather had died.

Mahomes played as scheduled against the Cardinals and broke the Chiefs' single-season touchdown record by throwing two scoring passes during the 26-14 victory.

Mahomes has 31 touchdown passes for the 9-1 Chiefs, who will face the 9-1 Los Angeles Rams next Monday night in Mexico City.