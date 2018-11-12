PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby suffered an ACL tear against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night and is done for the year, coach Doug Pederson said.

It's another blow to a 4-5 Eagles team that has been hit hard by injury following their Super Bowl run a season ago.

The secondary is already depleted with safety Rodney McLeod (knee) on injured reserve and cornerbacks Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones (hamstring) missing time.

Jones is expected to get some work at practice this week and "is close" to a return, per Pederson, while Mills is considered "a little further away."

The Eagles will need all the healthy bodies they can get with a trip to New Orleans to take on the high-powered Saints coming up this week.