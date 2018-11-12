TAMPA, Fla. -- One day after kicker Chandler Catanzaro missed two field goals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning to cut him, sources told ESPN.

Catanzaro missed field goals of 30 and 48 yards in the Bucs' 16-3 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said Monday that the team is doing its due diligence on kicking options and Catanzaro has not been released at this time.

Catanzaro's struggles have been well documented this season. He made 11 of 15 field goals (73.3 percent) -- 31st in the league -- and has missed four extra points (85.2 percent). He did, however, nail a 59-yard field goal in a 26-23 win over the Cleveland Browns -- the longest overtime field goal in NFL history.

The Bucs signed Catanzaro this offseason to a three-year deal worth $9.75 million, with $3.75 million guaranteed. The Bucs went through two kickers last season with Pat Murray and Nick Folk, who had beaten out kicker Roberto Aguayo, a second-round draft pick by the organization in 2016.

The Buccaneers have had nine different kickers since 2009, which is tied with the Chargers for the most in the league, according to ESPN Stats & Information.