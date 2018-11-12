COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Winner of six straight games, the Los Angeles Chargers got some bad news on Monday with linebacker Denzel Perryman out for the season due to a left knee injury that will require surgery.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed an earlier report by the NFL Network that Perryman suffered an LCL knee injury on the second play of the game in a 20-6 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

"It's definitely a big blow to our defense," Lynn said.

The Miami product has been a productive player for the Chargers this year. Through nine games, he's tied for second on the team with 51 tackles, and also has two pass breakups and an interception.

However, Perryman has had trouble staying on the field. Drafted in the second round by the Chargers in the 2015 draft, Perryman has missed 22 of a possible 64 games, and has finished two of the last three seasons on the injured reserve.

Perryman is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next season. The Chargers likely will lean on linebackers Hayes Pullard and Kyle Emanuel, along with hybrid safety Adrian Phillips to help fill the void at linebacker.

"Denzel is a starter for a reason," Lynn said. "Our rush defense is much better with Denzel in there, so we're going to have to pick it up collectively as a group now."