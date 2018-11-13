The NFL is still determined to play next Monday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, league sources told ESPN, despite significant concerns about the poor playing surface.

"We are working closely with the field manager at Azteca Stadium and others to ensure that we have an NFL-quality surface for our game, and we are looking forward to kicking off in Mexico City on Monday night," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

One source said he still expects the game will be played there. But another source said he thought moving the game to Los Angeles still is an option that will be decided this week.

The issue is that soccer games and concerts have left the field a mess. The teams are aware of the situation, and the NFLPA is concerned and has been monitoring it closely.

NFL officials are expected to convene at the stadium Tuesday in a meeting that was previously scheduled to examine the playing surface and make a final decision about whether the game can and will be played there, sources said. If it is not, the game would be moved to Los Angeles.

The Rams left for Colorado Springs on Monday to train at altitude for a week before traveling to Mexico City.