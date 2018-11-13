CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kyle Love isn't happy about the circulation of a video that has some saying he was asleep on the bench in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 52-21 loss at Pittsburgh.

The video earned him a spot on ESPN's "C'mon Man!" segment before the Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

"He's actually pretty pissed, 'cause he wasn't asleep," fellow defensive tackle Kawann Short said Tuesday as the team returned from a four-day break. "It's just one of those things where the camera hit him on the spot when his head was down."

Love expressed his displeasure with the video with a post on Instagram.

The 6-foot-1, 315-pound player hasn't gotten the attention deserved for his play this season even though defensive coordinator Eric Washington cited the 31-year-old for his performance in the two games before Thursday's loss.

"From where we stand, he's not underrated or underappreciated," Washington recently said. "There's a reason why he's here. From an outside perspective, he might not get much attention. But we know exactly what he brings to the table. And we're excited to have those things.

"He brings a lot of energy to the table. He keeps showing up."

Love was perhaps best known before Thursday for dealing with his diabetes while he was earning a spot on the Carolina roster in 2014. He was re-signed to a two-year, $2.2 million deal in March 2017 to be the second wave of Carolina's four-man rotation at tackle.