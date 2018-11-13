Damien Woody goes off on the Jets after a 41-10 loss to the Bills and says he doesn't expect head coach Todd Bowles to keep his job. (1:53)

Outspoken safety Jamal Adams, previously critical of the New York Jets' culture from last season, raised some of the same concerns about the current team Tuesday in a radio interview.

Adams, appearing in his weekly paid spot on WFAN's "Carlin, Maggie & Bart Show," was asked whether his old comments about the 2017 Jets could describe this season. In a Bleacher Report story posted in August, he said that last year's team was used to losing and that some players did the bare minimum.

"Honestly, I could sit here and sugarcoat everything, but things have not changed," Adams said. "Obviously, we're still losing. I'm not saying we have guys like that in our locker room, but at the same time, it's not changing. It hasn't changed. We're still losing.

"At the end of the day, we're going to get it fixed. The sun will shine."

The Jets (3-7) have lost four in a row, putting coach Todd Bowles on the hot seat. They finished 5-11 last season, which was Adams' rookie year.

While Adams reiterated his support for Bowles, who he insisted isn't the problem, his remarks certainly won't help the coach's cause.

Bowles is under heavy scrutiny after a 41-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Afterward, cornerback Morris Claiborne said the team "laid down."

Adams was asked whether the team quit.

"That's something I can't answer," he said. "All I can control is what I can control for myself. I know damn well I didn't quit."

Adams contradicted himself, adding: "Just know one thing: As long as I'm on the team, I will never let that happen, and I sure won't quit."

Adams, a team captain, said he pulled aside players at halftime.

"Definitely, some words were said," he said. "You can only say so much."

Adams said "no one came to play" and that the sideline lacked energy during the game. He also said the Jets prepared to face quarterback Josh Allen, who wound up sitting out for the fourth straight game with an elbow injury. That seems odd, considering Allen was practicing only on a limited basis.

The Bills ended up starting Matt Barkley, whom they had signed only 10 days earlier. In his first action in two years, he passed for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

"We obviously planned for Josh Allen to come in there," Adams said. "We thought he was going to play. Obviously, he didn't play. Obviously, we didn't have a lot of film on Barkley."

Adams made similar comments after a Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, saying they weren't prepared for Baker Mayfield when he came off the bench.

Heading into the bye week, Adams said he needs a respite because he's "frustrated" and "not happy" about the season.

"I almost forgot what it feels like [to win]," he said. "And I'm a winner."