The NFL has decided to move Monday's game between the Chiefs and Rams from Mexico City to Los Angeles before of poor field conditions at Estadio Azteca, it was announced Tuesday.

Players had strongly considering not playing if the NFL had opted to play the game in Mexico City, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier Tuesday. The issue is that soccer games and concerts have left the field inside Estadio Azteca a mess.

"It's not fair to risk our health," a prominent player told Schefter on Tuesday.

Rams safety John Johnson saw the current field conditions in Mexico City on social media and tweeted his reaction.

The game will be played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Monday Night Football. Ticket information and other details will be forthcoming, while the refund policy for the game in Mexico City will be announced in the coming days.

The NFL has a procedure in place that states all teams that forgo a home game to play internationally are required to keep their home stadium available as a contingency.

The league, in a statement, said it consulted with the NFLPA -- as well as club field experts as well as local and independent outside experts -- in making the decision to move the game as the field at Estadio Azteca did not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency.

"We have worked extensively with our partners at Estadio Azteca for months in preparation for this game," Mark Waller, NFL executive vice president of international, said in a statement. "Until very recently, we had no major concerns. But, the combination of a difficult rainy season and a heavy multi-event calendar of events at the stadium, have resulted in significant damage to the field that presents unnecessary risks to player safety and makes it unsuitable to host an NFL game.

"As a result, we have determined that moving the game is the right decision, and one that we needed to announce now in order to allow our teams and fans to make alternate arrangements."

Crews were seen installing sod at Estadio Azteca on Tuesday, but the NFL, following an inspection of the field Tuesday afternoon, said the playing surface would not meet NFL standards by next Monday.

The Rams left for Colorado Springs on Monday to train at high altitude for a week before traveling to Mexico City, where the elevation is about 7,300 feet. The team will return to Los Angeles on Saturday.

According to Jeff Sherman of the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas, the Rams would go from 2.5-point favorites to -3.5 or -4. Sherman also said that all wagers made for the game being played in Mexico City would be refunded, as the SuperBook states games must be played at the "designated city/geographic area with 8 days of scheduled date."