Lamar Jackson doesn't know who is starting at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but he's set to make his first NFL start if called upon.

"I feel like I'd be very prepared," he said. "I'm trying to sponge everything in. Whatever happens, will happen."

Joe Flacco, who is dealing with a hip injury, did not speak to reporters Wednesday. Coach John Harbaugh declined to talk about his quarterback situation as the Ravens (4-5) prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I don't feel like we owe anybody any answers," Harbaugh said.

Teammates say Jackson, a first-round pick out of Louisville, has more confidence in the offense at this point in his rookie season.

"He's just being a ballplayer now," receiver Willie Snead said. "Once he has the scheme and everything around him under wraps, you'll see the playmaker come out of him."

Jackson acknowledged that his passes wobbled during the preseason but he has a better handle on throws now.

"I was throwing a lot of ducks," Jackson said. "I was getting accustomed to that ball, that's all. It's different from college to the NFL pigskin."

Jackson's biggest growth has come in calling the plays in the huddle.

"Before I had to ask coach 100 times, 'Say it again, say it again,'" Jackson said. "Now, he'll say it one time to me. Sometimes, don't get me wrong, if it's longer, I have to say, 'Say it again.' But, other than that, I'm getting better at that."