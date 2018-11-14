COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Out since Week 1 with a bruised left foot, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa went through individual work in practice on Wednesday.

"I'm very excited," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said about Bosa's return. "He's been around all the time. He's been working on the side. But it's going to be nice to see him out there with his teammates, and in team drills if he progresses that way during practice today."

If all goes well, the Lynn said the Chargers will ramp up Bosa's activity this week, and did not rule out the possibility that he could play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

"He hasn't played football in 13 or 14 weeks, so we have to be careful with him back in there," Lynn said. "We're going to work him back in slowly, and if he does well in drills, maybe he'll get some team reps, and then maybe it is possible to play some snaps (on Sunday)."

Bosa suffered a bone bruise in his left foot during the first week of training camp on Aug. 7. Bosa did not participate in any preseason games, with the hope that he would be ready for the start of the regular season with rest and rehab. However, on his first practice back in the lead-up to the Chargers' season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, Bosa re-aggravated the injury.

Bosa sought a second-opinion from foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, who put a cast on the injured foot to take pressure off the injury and promote healing.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in September that Anderson's initial examination of Bosa's first MRI revealed a soft-tissue injury between the first and second metatarsals.

Bosa finally got the news that he needed last month -- the occasional pain and discomfort that he felt after workouts was not a warning sign, but a normal part of his recovery from a sprained foot that has kept him off the field so far this season.

During individual work open to reporters on Wednesday, Bosa appeared to be moving well in drill work. Fellow defensive end Isaac Rochell said Bosa's been engaged and attentive during daily meetings, going through scouting reports and player reports as if he would play that week.

"It's been tough seeing him have to go through all this rehab and stuff," Rochell said. "So I'm excited to have him back, and I think everybody else is. He'll definitely add a lot; he has a significant role on this defense. So yeah, we're excited."