          NFL flexes Chargers-Steelers, Rams-Bears to Sunday nights

          7:21 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- The NFL has moved the Chargers at Steelers game on Dec. 2 to prime time, replacing the 49ers at Seahawks matchup originally scheduled for Sunday night.

          San Francisco-Seattle will move to 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

          The following week, the Dec. 9 Rams at Bears game is now in prime time at 8:20 p.m. ET. Steelers at Raiders moves from a night contest to 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

          This Sunday night's game, Vikings at Bears, previously was flexed from an earlier start time, replacing Pittsburgh at Jacksonville.

