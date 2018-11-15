INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts took a low-risk, high-reward flyer when they signed former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins to their practice squad on Thursday.

Collins, who was selected by the Falcons in the second round of the 2015 draft, has already been suspended four times for violating the NFL's policies on performance enhancing drugs and substance abuse. The Falcons waived Collins in November 2017 after he served his first 10-game suspension. He recently completed his second 10-day suspension.

"I really don't have a lot of chances and I've learned from my experiences," Collins said Thursday. "Did my time and just ready to get going."

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has built a locker room of high-character players. But one thing he has repeatedly said is he's not against giving players, especially those who are still in the prime of their careers, another opportunity. That's exactly what he's doing with Collins, who worked out for the Colts on Wednesday.

"I never thought (football) was over, but I knew that the things I've been through kind of hurt my chances and I'm definitely grateful for this opportunity," Collins said.

If Collins commits a third violation of the PED policy, he would be suspended for at least two years, according to the league's policy. He would then be permitted to apply to the commissioner for reinstatement.

Collins said he has spent most of his time in Atlanta working out and surrounding himself with better people to help avoid the temptation of going down the wrong path again.

"It's been a long, long time being out, being away from it," he said. "Took some time to myself to get my head in a good place and the things I was struggling with, put those things behind me."

Collins could help the Colts if he can avoid off-the-field trouble. He has 48 tackles and two interceptions in 24 career games, eight of which he started. Collins started at cornerback in Super Bowl LI against New England in February 2017