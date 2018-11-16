Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is getting a second opinion on his injured right knee, a source told ESPN.

Jones injured the knee in the second half against Chicago on Sunday and has missed the entire week of practice leading up to Sunday's game against Carolina.

A source told ESPN Insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday that Jones suffered a bone bruise and would be "day-to-day" but that the ACL and MCL were intact.

If Jones is out of the lineup for any period of time, the Lions will lean more heavily on Kenny Golladay as the team's primary receiver against the Panthers. TJ Jones would likely replace Marvin Jones in the starting lineup, and Bruce Ellington, Brandon Powell or running back Theo Riddick would play in three-receiver sets.

Detroit also has an extra roster spot and two receivers, Andy Jones and Chris Lacy, on the practice squad.

Jones, who has 35 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns this season, is one of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's top targets and most reliable deep-threat receivers.