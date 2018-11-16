The NFL has fined Indianapolis Colts rookie guard Quenton Nelson $26,739 for leading with his helmet on a play that went viral on Twitter, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The viral video was actually a combination of multiple plays, a team spokesman said earlier this week.

The Colts had taken the audio of Nelson screaming from another play and added it to the play where the No. 6 pick in this year's draft pulled and flattened Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church into the ground on a Marlon Mack run. The scream came from a play where Nelson was acting as a decoy on an Andrew Luck bootleg.

"I saw it got pretty viral on the internet, which was cool," Nelson said Tuesday. "... Yeah, I wasn't yelling, not on that play. I don't know how it got amped up like that."

The team has since taken down the tweet.

A source said Nelson is appealing the fine from the play, on which no penalty was called.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.