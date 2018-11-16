Tedy Bruschi and Darren Woodson are in Pittsburgh's corner for its Week 11 game against Jacksonville. (1:02)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ereck Flowers, the ninth overall pick in 2015 by the New York Giants who was cut last month, will start at left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Flowers becomes the fourth player to start at that spot for the Jaguars (3-6) because of injuries. Cam Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 and his replacement, Josh Wells, injured his groin in Week 5 and was placed on IR.

That forced the Jaguars to move reserve guard Josh Walker to left tackle, where he started the last four games. Walker injured his foot in last week's loss to Indianapolis and the team listed him as doubtful for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh at TIAA Bank Field.

Flowers started 49 of the 52 games in which he played for the Giants from 2015-18 at left tackle but never played at the high level expected of a top 10 pick. He lost his starting job in Week 3 to Chad Wheeler, who signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and the team cut him on Oct. 10.

The Jaguars signed Flowers on Oct. 12 and he did not play in the team's next three games. He made his Jaguars debut last week, sharing time with Walker during the second and third quarters.