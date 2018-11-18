Tedy Bruschi and Darren Woodson both say the Chargers will be too much for Denver to handle on Sunday. (0:58)

The Los Angeles Chargers expect defensive end Joey Bosa to make his 2018 season debut Sunday against the Denver Broncos, according to a league source.

The source cautioned that Bosa could wake up Sunday morning and not feel right, or get concerned during pregame warm-ups and wind up not playing. But the belief on Saturday night is that, after being a part of the Chargers' regular defensive rotation during a full week of practice, Bosa is expected to play against the Broncos.

"I'd be shocked if he doesn't play," one source said.

Bosa missed the first nine games of the year with a foot injury he suffered in the summer. In his second season in the league in 2017, Bosa had 12.5 sacks and made 70 total tackles while forcing four fumbles.

Assuming Bosa does face Denver, one of the NFL's top teams will receive an added jolt as it prepares to try to catch the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West and make its postseason push.