Browns general manager John Dorsey said last week that he was opening to hiring a woman as Cleveland's next head coach, and there is one prominent name on the team's wish list to interview.

The Browns would like to interview former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for their head coaching job, a league source tells ESPN.

If the Browns follow through on their plans, Rice would become the first woman ever to interview for an NFL head coaching job.

Cleveland's interest in interviewing Rice comes at a time when women recently have moved into decision-making roles in men's professional sports. The Spurs hired Becky Hammon as an assistant coach, the Buffalo Bills hired Kathryn Smith as a quality control assistant, the Raiders hired Kelsey Martinez to their strength staff, and the 49ers hired Katie Sowers as an offensive assistant.

A potential interview hardly means the Browns will hire Rice, but they are interested in talking to her about the job and seeing what she could bring to the position and the organization.

"She's an amazing person," one Browns source told ESPN.

The interview process could even lead to Rice becoming more involved in the organization in an official capacity or as a consultant.

As much as the Browns admire Rice -- she attends some of their games and was spotted on the field with owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam before Cleveland's game in Oakland on Sept. 30 -- she admires them.

Rice is a lifelong Browns fan, a love she got from watching Cleveland's games with her father John at their home in Birmingham, Alabama. Rice even has been featured in NFL ads, wearing Browns jerseys, and there has been speculation that she even could be commissioner of the NFL.

But in the immediate future, she could become the first woman ever to interview for an NFL head coaching job.

Rice has become more involved in sports, specifically on the collegiate level, since serving as Secretary of State under President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2009. She was one of the inaugural members of the College Football Playoff selection committee, where she worked from 2013 to 2016.

Rice also recently chaired a commision on college basketball that recommended major changes to the sport this year, including an end to the one-and-done rule.