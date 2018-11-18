INDIANAPOLIS -- Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken from the press box to a hospital because of a medical issue during Sunday's game.

The team called the medical staff to the coach's box during the first quarter. Pees was able to walk out of the press box under his own power but was asked to sit in a wheelchair before being taken to the hospital for further observation.

Pees, 69, is in his first season as the Titans' defensive coordinator. He came out of retirement to join Mike Vrabel's staff.

Pees had announced after last season that he was retiring as the Ravens' defensive coordinator, a job he had held since the 2012 season. He was the team's linebackers coach in 2010 and '11.

Previously he had served as the Patriots' defensive coordinator from 2006 to '09.