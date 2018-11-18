        <
          Redskins QB Alex Smith breaks two bones in leg against Texans

          Smith carted off following gruesome leg injury (0:22)

          Alex Smith gets carted off the field in a boot after suffering a serious leg injury on a sack from J.J. Watt. (0:22)

          4:29 PM ET
          • John KeimESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered the Redskins for the Washington Examiner and other media outlets since 1994
            • Authored or co-authored three books on the Redskins and one on the Cleveland Browns
          LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered two broken bones in his right leg in the third quarter of Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

          After Washington initially classified it as an ankle injury, coach Jay Gruden confirmed after the game that Smith had broken his tibia and fibula and would need immediate surgery.

          Smith was hurt when Houston's J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson sacked him with 7 minutes, 43 seconds left in the third quarter.

          It was clear the injury was severe when it occurred, as players from both sides took knees as Smith was still on the ground, and every player from the Redskins went to the cart before it pulled away. Most of the players from the Texans' sideline came over to him as well. As Smith left the field he waved to the crowd and put his hands together as if in a prayer.

          The Redskins only have one other quarterback on the roster in Colt McCoy, who threw a touchdown pass on the ensuing series after replacing Smith.

          Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, who was in attendance, tweeted that Smith's injury occurred 33 years to the day that he broke his leg in a Monday night game on Nov. 18, 1985, vs. the New York Giants. Theismann, who was 35 at the time, never played again.

          The Redskins traded for Smith in the offseason, sending a third-round pick and corner Kendall Fuller to Kansas City.

          Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who backed up Smith last season, also tweeted his concern and best wishes.

          McCoy, who has not started since Week 15 of the 2014 season, finished 6-of-12 passing for 54 yards and a touchdown as well as 35 rushing yards on five carries, but the Redskins' comeback attempt ended when Dustin Hopkins' 63-yard field goal attempt came up a few yards short.

