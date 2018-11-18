EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Adding another bizarre twist to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback situation, Ryan Fitzpatrick has been replaced by Jameis Winston in the third quarter against the New York Giants.

Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions on three straight possessions, including a pick-six by Alec Ogletree off a deflected pass by cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

After the Bucs' 16-3 loss to the Washington Redskins last week, coach Dirk Koetter said he would consider a quarterback change but opted to stay with Fitzpatrick despite his recent rash of turnovers because he felt Fitzpatrick gave them the best chance to win.

Fitzpatrick went 13-of-21 for 167 passing yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. He has now turned the ball over eight times since Week 9 -- more than any other player in the league -- and he's thrown six interceptions.

Fitzpatrick had started the first four games of the season, leading the Bucs to a 2-0 record, throwing a league-leading 1,230 passing yards. He was replaced by Winston one game after Winston returned from a three-game suspension.

Winston struggled with turnovers, throwing 10 interceptions, including four against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, prompting Koetter to go back to Fitzpatrick in the second half against the Bengals -- coincidentally, also after a pick-6.

The Buccaneers have indicated that Winston's $20.9 million option next season does not affect whether he plays or not, and that at 3-7, they're merely trying to win games. Koetter and general manager Jason Licht are also fighting for their jobs.

There is risk to putting Winston back in action this season. His salary for 2019 is currently guaranteed for injury only, so should he suffer a serious injury and not be able to pass a team physical next year, the team would be forced to pay him that money, rather than having the option to cut him before the first day of the new league year in March 2019.